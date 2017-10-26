Crusader Kings 2 and Europa Universalis 4 expansions will arrive side-by-side next month

The next expansions for Paradox Interactive's grand strategy games Crusader Kings 2 and Europa Universalis 4 are charging out together next month—CK2 is getting a Chinese-themed update while EU4 is revamping the Middle East and Central Asia. Both will arrive on November 16.

Crusader Kings 2: Jade Dragon brings an off-screen China into the fray, and with it a new grace system for you to try and curry favour with the Chinese Emperor. That's important, because the Chinese army are particularly strong and will, in the worst case scenario, chance a full-scale invasion of the west.

Get the Emperor on side with gifts and a silver tongue and he might even attack your enemies. Catch him on a bad day and, well, you can probably guess what happens. He's not invulnerable, mind—with enough power you can even seize the Dragon Throne for yourself.

The DLC will cost $14.99/£10.99. Read all the new features here.

EU4's expansion is called Cradle of Civilization, and beefs up the game's offering in the tumultuous Middle East and Central Asia regions. Muslim nations will now follow one of seven schools of Islam, each of which grants a specific bonus. You can form alliances with nations from other schools to gain their bonus, too.

There's specific storylines added for various empires as well: for example, the Mamluks leader has passed away and they must select a new Sultan from their own land or from abroad.

The expansion will cost $19.99, roughly £15. For more, here's game director Jake Leiper-Ritchie detailing the new features: