Crackdown 3 is coming to PC, but not until 2017

Back in December, we speculated, with just the slightest hesitation, that Crackdown 3 could possibly, someday, come to the PC. Six months later, it turns out that we were right. Dave Jones of Reagent Games (and also the director of the original Crackdown) announced today that Crackdown 3 will be released for Windows 10 as well as the Xbox One, and will be a “Play Anywhere” game, meaning you can buy it on one platform and play it on both.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the plan to release the game sometime this summer (or even this year) is now off the table.

“Crackdown 3 is a game built for the future with a multiplayer experience that will redefine what it feels like to play games, and as we continue to work on this, it has become clear that our original timeline of delivering multiplayer to fans this summer, while maintaining the size, scope and quality of the game, would be challenging. Our top priority is to give gamers an experience they have never seen before at a scale never thought possible, and sticking to our original timeline would have compromised that goal,” Jones wrote. “We know that many are looking forward to becoming Agents in Crackdown 3 and we are committed to delivering the best experience in 2017. This decision was made with our fans and their gaming experience in mind.”

Crackdown 3 isn't at E3, but Jones said more will be revealed soon. In the meantime, now that it's relevant to our interests, you can learn more about Crackdown 3 at crackdown.com.