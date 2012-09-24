Professional Counter-Strike 1.6 player clinches tournament win with X-ray kills

Wow. Like any sport, the scores of grizzled and battle-trained gaming teams competing in tournaments and championships offer chances to observe spectacular upset victories and displays of superhuman prowess. Here's a tip: If you ever see a player named "Noppo" during your Counter-Strike 1.6 sessions, flee . Confused? Check out this video of the deciding match for the Asia eSports Cup featuring Noppo's team myRevenge and a hilarious disregard for vision-obscuring walls. More details inside.

After losing two team members early on in the classic de_nuke map, Noppo hunkered down beside one of the bomb sites and pulled off a spectacular five-kill ace sealing the win for myRevenge. This is the crazy part: three of those kills were through walls . See, Noppo capitalized on Counter-Strike's "wallbang" feature: bullet penetration through certain surfaces. An edited X-ray video -- complete with appropriately freaking out Japanese casters -- reveals Noppo's unreal accuracy in finer detail.