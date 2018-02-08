Compete in the first ever SpellForce 3 tournament at the PCG Weekender and you could win an RX 580 graphics card

THQ Nordic will be hosting the first ever official SpellForce 3 competitive tournament at the PC Gamer Weekender next week, on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February at the Olympia in London. Attendees will have chances to enter on both days, and the overall winner on each day will receive an ASUS Radeon RX 580 ROG Strix Gaming PC graphics card and a SpellForce 3 Collector's Edition. Runners up will receive prizes, too.

Entering is really simple—any attendee can come along and take part. There will be a competition held each day of the Weekender on THQ Nordic’s dedicated SpellForce 3 booth, and attendees are invited to compete in SpellForce 3’s Domination mode. The final will take place on a purpose-built stage on the SpellForce 3 booth, hosted by video game personality Simon Miller , a large man with a large voice.

Those with the highest scores qualify for the quarter final and semi-final rounds, culminating in a 1v1 face off in the final round. See more on the specifics of entering at the bottom of this post. Turn up in the morning, kick ass in the qualifiers and you could be in with a chance of getting a new graphics card.

SpellForce 3 is a hybrid RTS/RPG with a 30-hour complex singleplayer campaign (which you can also play in co-op) and multiplayer versus battles with up to six players. We described it as "a well-written blend of Baldur's Gate-style RPGs and real-time strategy games" in our review.

Come to the Weekender and take part by grabbing your tickets here. Plus, use the code PCG to save 20% on your tickets.

How To Enter

To enter the official SpellForce 3 tournament, participants need to attend the 2018 PC Gamer Weekender show on either Saturday 17th or Sunday 18th February, 2018. Practice and open qualifications matches will be held at the SpellForce 3 booth throughout the first half of each day where players will face off against each other in skirmish matches. The top 8 player scores at the end of qualification will be invited back in the afternoon to dual it out in their respective finals.

Additional rules and qualification criteria will be made available on the days of the tournament to all participating players.