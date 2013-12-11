Popular

Company of Heroes 2 updates with Steam Workshop, free maps and Southern Fronts DLC

By

If there's one thing that World War 2 has taught us, it's that you should never fight a war on two fronts. Also that you should find your craziest haired citizens and put them to work doing science. But what about fighting a war on three fronts? That's just crazy enough to work, and Relic are certainly fighting a war of sorts: against the solid , but not stellar reception to Company of Heroes 2. Their three-pronged assault combines Steam Workshop support, a free multiplayer update, and new DLC for the Theatre of War mode.

I can put my feet up now, and let a platoon of trailers explain what's going on. First up, a brief look at Theatre of War expansion Southern Fronts...

...And an accompanying development diary...

It's a ten level update, bringing a selection of solo challenges and AI battles, and costing £3/$5.

A recent, and free update also introduces new content: the multiplayer maps Hill 331 and Don g River. In addition, numerous balance challenges have been made, which are explained in this video:

Finally, Steam Workshop support has arrived, creating a home for any maps created through the recently released World Builder tool. You can see the new maps available here .

Now, for no other reason than they look quite striking, here's a reinforcement of Southern Front screenshots.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
