Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies release date announced, will reinforce multiplayer next month

It's a worrying sign that we can have favourite wars; that people can sit around the pub, aggressively arguing that the dramatic impact of aerial warfare makes World War 2 a better conflict than the American Civil War, despite its pioneering use of railroads. At least Relic are doing their part to alleviate inter-war tension with Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies—a standalone multiplayer expansion that leaves behind CoH2's Eastern front setting in favour of CoH1's Western lands. If you prefer to battle across the sunnier side of Europe, you'll be able to do so when the expandalone reports for duty on June 24th.

As the name implies, the expansion allows CoH2 multiplayer fans to fight across the Western front, adding the US forces and the German Oberkommando. It also shares a map pool with regular Company of Heroes 2, meaning—whether you own either or both—you can be automatched onto any of the maps alongside any army. Owners of The Western Front Armies are able to play the new armies, each with new weapons, infantry, vehicles and upgrades, as well as create custom games on the new maps.

Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies will cost £15 / $20.