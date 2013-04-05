Company of Heroes 2 announces pre-order bonuses, including post-launch mini-campaign

Sega have announced the pre-order bonuses available for their new acquisition, Company of Heroes 2 . They include an extra "post-launch" mini-campaign, titled Theatre of War. While there's no details of what this supplemental story DLC will contain, I'm hoping we can take the title literally and order soldiers through the creation of fictional World War 2 themed stageplay, A Spitfire Named Desire. Just me then?

As well as the Theatre of War, pre-orderers will also get access to two vehicle skin packs, and two multiplayer commanders. According to the press release, "The German army will receive the Joint Operations Doctrine, specializing in precise artillery strikes and the Offensive Spearhead Doctrine for players who want to use heavy armor and airstrikes to crush their opponent. The Soviets will unlock the devastating Anti-Infantry Tactics Doctrine, enabling units like flamethrower tanks and the Conscript Support Tactics Doctrine which allows for rapid reinforcement in the heat of battle."

Obviously the sensible thing is to avoid pre-ordering and wait for the sweet reassurance of reviews. Still, if you really can't help yourself, new missions are certainly an attractive bonus. Let's just hope these extras will, in some form, eventually be made available to more cautious consumers.