Commodore 64 is returning as a mini console with dozens of preloaded games

Way back before cryptocurrency mining was a thing, and even before the advent of the 3D graphics card, there was the Commodore 64, an intriguing system with a fleshed out catalog of games. Now more than 30 years later, the Commodore 64 is still considered the best selling PC of all time, and it's making a comeback as a mini console.

THE64 Mini, as it's called, is a fully licensed product developed by Retro Games Ltd and distributed by Koch Media. It's half the size of the original C64 from back in the day, and apparently is also a "fully functioning" system with a built-in keyboard, two USB ports, and of course a joystick.

Since this is no longer the 1980s, compatibility with your TV is not a concern—it connects to any modern TV or monitor via HDMI, with high definition 720p output. It also supports a "Pixel Perfect" display mode at a 4:3 ratio.

THE64 Mini comes with dozens of built-in games , 64 in all (naturally), such as Boulder Dash, California Games, Deflektor, Hunter's Moon, Mission Impossible (1 and 2), Nobby the Aardvark, Speedball (1 and 2), Things on a Spring, and a whole bunch of others. It's a mix of genres, many of which were rated over 90 percent when they were released, according to Retro Games.

"We are delighted to bring to retail THEC64 mini and let both original fans of the machine, and all-new generations of games players, discover this amazing system, as well as maybe even have a go at programming it for themselves!", said Paul Andrews, Retro Games' Managing Director.

It's not clear what type of GUI the system will use, and whether gamers will be able (or required) to type in commands like LOAD "*",8,1.

The C64 still has a fan base among nostalgic geeks, myself included. However, the miniaturized remake may not see the same wild success as Nintendo's NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition consoles. There is no information on price or a release date, only that it's "coming soon."