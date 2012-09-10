Command & Conquer will have a single-player campaign according to EA's Frank Gibeau

When Command & Conquer: Generals 2 mutated into a service - a free-to-play reboot simply called Command & Conquer - BioWare Victory GM John Van Caneghem told us it would launch without a single-player mode. Now President of EA Labels Frank Gibeau tells The Verge : "Our intention with Command & Conquer is to create a triple-A experience...Does that mean it's not going to have single-player? No, that's something we've obviously heard loud and clear that is important to people."

Gibeau goes on to explain the free-to-play decision, saying, "Our goal is to evolve the service in response to what people want and that's the beauty of free-to-play: you build as you receive information from your audience." He also confirms that C&C is still set in the C&C: Generals universe, and suggests that units from the Red Alert and Tiberium series may roll in post-launch. I'm crossing my fingers for Tanya Adams .

It's not clear if this single-player experience will be added before launch, or if Van Caneghem's statement stands, but we at least know it's in the plans. Campy FMVs remain unconfirmed.

Command & Conquer is scheduled to release next year, and EA is currently accepting beta sign-ups.