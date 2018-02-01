Colony management sim Surviving Mars will arrive in March with full mod support

Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games have announced a release date of March 15 for colony management sim Surviving Mars. And, we're told in a press release from Parabox, when the game arrives it will be with "full modding tools and support—including mods available at launch from some of Paradox’s most talented community creators." Neat.

Above, you'll find a short new trailer about the mysteries you may find when you establish your colony on Mars, including hovering spheres, shadowy cubes, and some sort of spinning artifact half-buried in the planet's surface.