Looking for details on Warzone Season 3? The next Call of Duty update is only days away, so you might want to know what to expect when it kicks off.

As with any Warzone update, you can expect a handful of new weapons. And this time around, map changes on Caldera lead into the limited-time event happening early next month. So before you ready up, here's everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 will arrive on April 27. There was some concern that the new season might be pushed back after the delay of Season 2 , but it looks to be coming this week as planned.

Map changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Pacific Season 3 map changes

There's a new point of interest heading to Caldera. The aptly-named Dig Site has unearthed huge skulls and other skeletal remains of giant serpentine creatures. You'll be able to find it between the Mine and the Ruins.

The newly-excavated bones will provide cover and vantage points, and the nearby tents can be scavenged for equipment and other supply boxes.

Additionally, the fortifications on the Peak have finally been finished with plenty of new places to explore, and the Runway will receive a makeover in the form of new barracks and hangars. The Lagoon will also reveal a new path to the lighthouse, and a new Gulag—the Hold—can also be found on a ship just off the coast of Caldera.

Weapons

(Image credit: Activision)

New weapons arriving in Warzone Season 3

This new season also offers four new weapons, allowing you to add to your existing Warzone loadout or make a new one. Here's the list:

M1916 Marksman Rifle

Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle

H4 Blixen SMG

Sledgehammer melee weapon

The first two will be available when the update launches, while the SMG and Sledgehammer will arrive later in the season.

Limited-time event

(Image credit: Activision)

What is Operation Monarch?

Operation Monarch is a limited-time event arriving on May 11 and features Godzilla and Kong (yes, really). Not much has been revealed, though the new Caldera map changes clearly tie in with the event.

While it seems likely that the two iconic creatures will battle it out, it's unclear what role players will have in that clash.