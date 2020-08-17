Here's the Warzone Farmland code to get you into the secret room

If you're looking for the Warzone Farmland access code, you've come to the right place. Infinity Ward is gleefully stoking the rumour mill around the next game in the behemoth FPS series—which is almost certainly Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War—and players all over Verdansk are taking a break from their favourite loot spots to check out a curious locked door in the middle of nowhere.

Naturally we're all used to secrets and locked rooms in this war-torn part of the world by now: We had quite a few hoops to jump through to get the Warzone stadium access code and get the Enigma blueprint, and there are of course the various Warzone bunker locations spread across the map, including the infamous bunker 11.

But this time we're headed to a patch of nondescript agricultural land that's, all of a sudden, turned into a serious hot zone. To make sure you're caught up with all the context here, check out our Call of Duty ARG breakdown, but if you just want to work out how to get the Warzone farmland code and start sifting through the cryptic clues within, here's everything you need to know.

This is the Warzone Farmland access code

Okay, let's cut to the chase: The Warzone Farmland code is: 49285163

But why are we talking about a forgotten shack anyway? As we were all hoping to get confirmation of the next Call of Duty game, website pawntakespawn.tv showed a series of codes, written messages, and video clips. Sadly we didn't get the official reveal we were looking for, but we did get the code above on a VCR in one of the clips. It also had 'wz-h6' at the beginning, with the latter being the quadrant of the map for the now-accessible room.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The room has always been a locked mystery... until now. You can see it's location on the map above—it's the largest building in the little cluster roughly south-east of the stadium. For the specific barn you're looking for, I've included a short video posted to Twitter by Call of Duty news, just so you don't miss it. Once you've entered the barn from the front, the door you're looking for with a keypad on the right side is straight ahead of you.

NEWS: A new secret room has been added to Call of Duty Warzone 👀 pic.twitter.com/ztKdaRG9N4August 14, 2020

Next, enter the code above to get access to the room. Inside there aren't quite as many goodies as you found inside the double doors of the stadium, or in bunker 11, but the armchair sleuths among you will have plenty of codes, clues, and secret documents to investigate as we continue our wait for the next phase of Call of Duty to be revealed.