COD: Black Ops 4 battle royale mode gets its first (short) gameplay video

By

Blackout is getting a beta in September.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a battle royale mode called 'Blackout', but we don't know much about it yet: we don't know what its player count will be, and we don't know what tweaks and changes to the COD FPS formula are needed to accommodate it. But thanks to a new teaser in the trailer below, we do know, at least, that it'll have choppers in it.

Check it out here (the footage starts at 1:25):

That footage wraps up a new trailer advertising a multiplayer beta taking place next month. Early access starts August 10, but it'll be open to the public from August 11 until August 13. This won't include Blackout, though: a separate beta will operate for that in September.

Blackout will boast a map 1500 times bigger than Nuketown, and has air, land and sea vehicles. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
