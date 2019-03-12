Popular

Civilization 6 is seriously cheap in the new Humble Strategy Bundle

Stellaris, Plague Inc., Offworld Trading Company, and others are in there too.

Do you like strategy games? Then you might like the new Humble Strategy Bundle for 2019, which gets things rolling with Niche: A Genetics Survival Games, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (a standalone expansion, so you don't need the original to play) and Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, for $1. That's good stuff all around—but there's more

Beat the average price to add Dungeons 3, Offworld Trading Company, and the OTC: Jupiter's Forge expansion pack to the bundle, or pay $9 and get Stellaris and Plague Inc. Evolved. Things get really interesting at the top tier: For $15, they'll throw in Civilization 6, which normally goes for $60 all on its own.   

That's cheaper than Civilization 6 has ever been previously, according to Steam Database, and that's without taking the other games into account. If you haven't picked it up yet because you're waiting on a deal that's just too good to ignore, you might want to give this one a look. The Humble Strategy Bundle 2019 is available until March 26. 

