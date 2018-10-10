Check out these cheap 4K and 1080P monitors

If you're looking buy a new monitor and don't want to spend to a fortune, you have options. We found a couple that are on sale, and while these aren't exactly the best gaming monitors out there, they're at least serviceable. Just as importantly, they're cheap.

First up is a 1080P display. Acer's K2 series K242HQL is on sale at Newegg for $112.99, and if you use coupon code EMCSEPPX2, it knocks the price down to $89.99. At that price, it's worth considering even for a secondary display, either as a backup or to pair with a budget build.

If it's a 4K monitor you're after, BuyDig is selling a 28-inch Dell S2817Q (shown above) on Ebay for $219. This same model sells for $287.47 (sale price) on Amazon, and $299.99 on Newegg.

Dell S2817Q | 28-inch | 4K | TN | $219

This one is also a TN panel, with a rated 2ms response time. It also has a built-in USB 3.0 hub. This is about as cheap as it gets for a 4K monitor of this size. $219

