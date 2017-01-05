Check out the "Sibling Rivalry" between the lead actors in Mass Effect: Andromeda

A new Mass Effect, with a new cast of characters, naturally means new voice actors. Heading up the cast this time around are Tom Taylorson and Fryda Wolff, the voices of Scott and Sara Ryder, who recently took a few minutes to talk about what it was like working together on the game.

Sibling Rivalry with Tom Taylorson & Fryda Wolff https://t.co/bGxfigECAFThe space twins cometh, March 21st. Brace thy girdles.January 5, 2017

It's a brief video, but it hits some interesting highlights. Fryda appears to have a competitive streak that borders on the unhealthy, while Tom is apparently afraid of sex. Or maybe he's just shy, it's hard to say.

Either way, I can't imagine that this particular strain of sibling rivalry will actually make it into Mass Effect: Andromeda, but it'd be a lot of fun if it did.

BioWare also released a good whack of new screens yesterday, and a new gameplay trailer last night during the Nvidia keynote at CES. And we finally got a release date, too: Mass Effect: Andromeda will be out on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.