CD Projekt will reportedly offer additional royalties to The Witcher author

Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher novels, chose poorly when he rejected CD Projekt's offer of a profit percentage in favor of an up-front lump sum for the rights to make videogames based on then-not-at-all-famous monster hunter. Geralt became a hit, CD Projekt became huge, and Sapkowski, aside from some increased exposure for his novels, missed out.

He finally got fed up and issued a demand for a slice of the pie last year, asking for PLN60 million ($16 million) in additional royalties. CD Projekt rejected the request, saying Sapkowski's demands "are groundless with regard to their merit as well as the stipulated amount." The studio legally and legitimately acquired the rights to the property, it added, and "all liabilities payable by the Company in association therewith have been properly discharged."

Despite the finality of that response, the studio also said that wanted to "maintain good relations with authors of works which have inspired CD Projekt Red's own creations," it said. "Consequently, the Board will go to great lengths to ensure amicable resolution of this dispute; however, any such resolution must be respectful of previously expressed intents of both parties, as well as existing contracts."

It sounds like those efforts have now borne fruit, as Polish site Puls Biznesu (via WCCFTech) says that "CD Projekt and Sapkowski [are] closer to the end of the dispute," and that a "reconciliation" between them now appears possible. There's no indication of a specific amount—the bulk of the report is behind a paywall—but it's apparently going to be significantly less than his initial demand.

I've reached out to CD Projekt for confirmation of the report, and will update if I receive a reply.