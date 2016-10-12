CCP updates EVE Online license agreement to combat gambling

I fear we're only going to hear more stories about third-party gambling sites that trade in digital game assets in the years ahead, and it's something that EVE Online developer CCP is now attempting to crack down on in its MMO. The company has updated EVE's license agreement, changing a number of paragraphs to reflect its upcoming free version, but also to restrict game assets and currency, not to mention the EVE IP, from being used by third-party gambling sites and services.

Helpfully highlighting all the changes in red, CCP now states in Eve's End User License Agreement that players "may not use, transfer or assign any game assets for games of chance operated by third parties".

Not only that, but CCP has taken action against two third-party organisations found to have been gambling with its stuff.

"The third party service IWANTISK has been shut down in game," CCP states in the accompanying blog post, "and all ISK and assets have been confiscated after extensive and exhaustive investigation has brought forward compelling evidence of large-scale Real Money Trading. Permanent account suspensions have been issued against those involved".

Meanwhile, "the third party service EVE Casino has been shut down in game, and all ISK and assets have been confiscated after multiple and sustained breaches of our Developer License Agreement. Permanent account suspensions have been issued against those involved".

CCP won't be reimbursing anyone who's lost money thanks to either organisation.

That's two services down, but there are more, and CCP is gunning for them too. However, it's giving everyone involved a few weeks to "wind down" operations, before the release of Eve Online: Ascension on November 8.

"In the run-up to November 8th, all services that offer any form of third party gambling of this nature are required to wind down their operations. During the time from this announcement until the release of EVE Online: Ascension, our security team will be closely monitoring all these in game entities to ensure that no illicit behavior occurs, and that any movement of in game assets and currency remains in line with our current EULA and Terms of Service.

"Please note: Given that the Alliance Tournament is currently ongoing, we are aware that some players may have outstanding wagers on alliances who are competing with other third party services who have not been subject to account action and/or ISK and asset confiscation. These third party services are free to finalize these wagers over the course of the weekend given that they have not broken our rules, but must wind down operations in an orderly fashion before 11:00 UTC on Tuesday November 8th, 2016."

You can the full, updated license agreement here.