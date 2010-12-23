CCP's technical officer: PC hardware is "Many, many generations beyond consoles"

CCP's chief technical officer has directly compared PC technology to its console equivalents.

Talking to PC Gamer, Halldor Fannar said: "We're in a great position on PCs. The hardware just keeps getting better. The consoles, the computers inside them, are getting a little long in the tooth. The basic graphics chip in PlayStation 3 is equivalent to a 7 series card from Nvidia. Meanwhile we're many, many generations beyond that with PC hardware."

CCP are responsible for sci-fi MMORPG EVE Online, which currently has over 350, 000 subscribers. Check the most recent issue of PC Gamer for the full story of Rich's visit to their Iceland and see examples of the new technology here .

Hah - we win!