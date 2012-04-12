C&C: Tiberium Alliance's tanks are very, very familiar to Warhammer 40k players

Games have been cribbing from Warhammer 40,000 for years. The series that created what many consider to be the archetypal space soldier is always going to have an influence on artists and designers creating futuristic new worlds. EA's browser based strategy, Command and Conquer: Tiberium Alliances may have gone a bit far, though, judging from some comparison images created by Redditor Bro-jangles , which put a couple of Tiberium Alliance's tanks side by side with a few famous 40K vehicles. The similarities are uncanny.

Here's the C&C Bombard Tank (shown at the top), compared with the 1995 version of the Baneblade, which is even more similar than the modern Baneblade shown in the image at the top of this post from the Games Workshop site

This shot of the Grinder Tank is even more suspect. Here it's shown above the old Ork Bonecrusha, a weird, ramshackle tank with a giant spiky steamroller attachment. EA and GW have yet to say anything about these likenesses, though Games Workshop tend to be very protective of their designs, and the Baneblade itself has already appeared in a sanctioned form years ago as part of the Winter Assault expansion for Relic's Dawn of War, and more recently in Dawn of War 2: Retribution.