CaseLabs announces it has been 'forced into bankruptcy and liquidation'

CaseLabs is a US-based PC case manufacturer, known for quality products like the Magnum SMA8 featured in our best full tower cases guide. Unfortunately, the company announced on social media that it is "closing permanently" and will not be able to fill all current orders.

"We have been forced into bankruptcy and liquidation," CaseLabs said in a statement. "The tariffs have played a major role raising prices by almost 80 percent (partly due to associated shortages), which cut deeply into our margins. The default of a large account added greatly to the problem... We reached out for a possible deal that would allow us to continue on and persevere through these difficult times, but in the end, it didn’t happen."

CaseLabs is likely referring to the growing number of tariffs being enforced on Chinese imports by the United States government. China and the US are currently engaged in a trade war, causing many US companies to lose money, lay off employees, or close entirely.

CaseLabs went on to say that it won't be able to fill the backlog of case orders, but other parts will most likely ship to customers. "We are so incredibly sorry this is happening. Our user community has been very devoted to us and it’s awful to think that we have let any of you down."