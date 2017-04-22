Call of Duty: WWII's first images leak, include a guy with a gun

Activision announced Call of Duty: WWII with nothing but an image of a lone soldier. The company's plan was to make the actual big reveal on April 26, but for a short period of time, people could get a look at three separate, very small images of the upcoming first-person shooter.

Reddit user Braderz_12 noticed the images (above) on the Call of Duty website's login page (via GameSpot ). There isn't much to them, but it sure is nice to see a Thompson submachine gun again. However, if you're hoping to get a look at them on the site itself, the images appear to have been replaced.

On top of this, Amazon has put up boxart for Call of Duty: WWII, and it features the same image of the soldier from the announcement. However, we can't be sure that this is the final artwork, and personally, I hope it's not. The whole thing is a little hard to look at, especially the logo's WWII—we all know that gold is gaudy, but it doesn't stand out well enough against the soldier's helmet.

Call of Duty: WWII's reveal is set for April 26 at 10 AM PT. There's no word on what will be shown, but if history is any indicator, we'll likely get a trailer that highlights the campaign. We do know is that Sledgehammer Games is developing it, and as someone who really enjoyed Advanced Warfare, the studio's previous game, I'm interested in seeing what the developer do with World War II. We'll keep you updated as information is revealed, willingly or unwillingly.