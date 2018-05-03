Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer is free to play for the weekend

Got some time to kill this weekend, and an urge to dive into an existential struggle for the future of Europe, and indeed the entire world? Then I have good news for you, my warmongering friend, because Activision is once again making Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer free to play for everyone.

The free-to-play period is already underway, and will run until 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on May 6. To take part, just hit the "Play Game" button under the Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer listing on Steam, wait for the download to complete (it's a big one, about 57GB in size), and then have at it.

Character progression, inventory items, and unlockables will all carry over to the full game if you decide to buy it. To that end, it's also on sale, for 33 percent off—$39/£29/€39—until May 7.