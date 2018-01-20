Call of Duty: WW2 is adding prop hunt and the classic Demolition game mode for a limited time

Call of Duty: WW2's free community event ahead of the release of its Resistance DLC map pack hands players new weapons, a new division and plenty of XP boosts, but two time-limited game modes are the most interesting additions. For just over a month from Tuesday (January 23), you'll be able to log on and play silly party game Prop Hunt, where one team has to hide from the other by disguising themselves as background items in a map, like a table or a battered chair. I've had a lot of fun with it in other games, and I can't see why this would be any different.

For the same period, you can also play Demolition, the classic Call of Duty game mode that didn't make the cut for WW2. One team has to blow up bomb sites while the other defends and diffuses any explosives the attackers manage to stick down. It's a bit like Search and Destroy, except you can respawn. You'll be able to jump into a Demolition 24/7 server for the duration of the event.

The new Resistance division (divisions are basically WW2's version of classes) comes with a new pistol, a tactical knife skill and the ability to scramble enemy maps. You can see everything that's happening during the event here, including lots of new contracts and both daily and weekly orders.

Again, this is all free. The Resistance DLC, which you'll have to buy, is coming to PS4 on January 30, bringing three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode scenario and the next chapter of its Nazi zombies offshoot, named The Darkest Shore. We still haven't got a PC release date yet, but I presume it will be some time in February.

Correction: I originally wrote that the event lasts two weeks. It actually lasts just over a month, but the event calendar is only available for the first two weeks.