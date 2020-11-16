Call Of Duty: Warzone is getting an in-game bomb drone

Strapping C4 to anything that moves has been a time-honoured tradition in Call Of Duty, and nowhere is that as obvious as in Call of Duty: Warzone, where players have been using C4 to such, er, bombastic effect that Infinity Ward had to go and nerf its throw range and add a delay to detonation time.
Players have been strapping C4 to trucks to blow up tanks with, throwing it to take jets out of the sky and, perhaps most famously, been strapping it to drones piloted by their friends to catch people unawares. Now a Redditor has discovered a bomb drone during a private match, causing several commenters to respond to the tune of "wow, wonder where that idea came from."
So I found this new "Bomb Drone" in a red key card bunker during a private match today. from r/CODWarzone
This discovery comes shortly after Warzone's addition of the RC-XD killstreak, and is likely another item that will be available once Black Ops Cold War Season One launches on December 10, when the big integration between Cold War, Warzone and Modern Warfare takes places that synchronises progression between all players and also lets everyone use of the new battle pass.