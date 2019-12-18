Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is bringing back classic maps and Cranked today

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Season One update only arrived a couple of weeks ago, but there's more in store for players before the end of the year. Today, the 'Season One Refresh' will pop returning maps like Vacant and Shipment into the roster, along with a new mode, missions and Operator.

Nikto is a former FSB undercover agent who has joined the Allegiance, but he won't join your collection unless you shell out. You won't be able to earn him, and instead you'll need to purchase a bundle in the store for 2,400 CP, netting you Nikto, weapon blueprints, a new watch and more cosmetics. Two more bundles, Blood Stained and Holideadly, have also been added to the store. They'll set you back 2,400 and 1,100 CP respectively.

Two old maps are being added to Modern Warfare today, too. Shipment, where you'll fight across a maze of shipping containers, will be playable in 6v6 and Gunfight, while Vacant, set in an abandoned building in Pripyat, will join the 6v6 map rotation.

Cranked is the latest multiplayer mode, originally introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts. Inspired by Crank, the Jason Statham movie, players get supercharged when they get a kill, but if they don't get another one in 30 seconds, they explode. A new Spec Ops mission, Operation Strongbox, and a pair of Classic Spec Ops, Disinform and Bomb Squad, are also getting added to the list.

The update is due out at 6 pm GMT/10 am PT today. Between December 20 and December 23, you'll also be able to earn double weapon XP.