Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies DLC has a '90s horror theme

Another year, another serving of Call of Duty zombies to eviscerate. Following last year's Zombies in Spaceland update for Infinite Warfare, this instalment takes you to a rave in the woods. Except instead of ravers, there are zombie ravers, and instead of dancing, they are trying to eat you, and instead of trying to eat them back, you're shooting them, or hacking them with melee weapons.

As the below trailer demonstrates, the Rave in the Redwoods DLC is sending up the 1990s, and boy does it have an awkward time doing it. Still, this kind of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia is pretty common nowadays (I see you, Far Cry: Blood Dragon), and what does it matter anyway when there are zombies to kill?

The update is coming out for PS4 later this month. As for the rest of us, who knows? When the bosses at Sony say so, I suppose.