Call of Duty: Cold War multiplayer is free for a week

If you've yet to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you might want to carve out some gaming time: to celebrate Season 2's release, Activision is making Cold War's multiplayer and outbreak modes free-to-play for a whole week.

The free access week starts at 10 am PT (6 pm GMT) on February 25 and goes on until 10 am PT (6 pm GMT) on March 4. The free modes include Cold War's new Zombies mode Outbreak, which plonks you on a big old map with one of five objectives to complete.

The launch of Season 2 and the free access week also brings the Apocalypse 24/7 playlist, which chucks in a whole mix of different game modes on the Apocalypse map. There's Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint modes—great if you're looking for a more traditional Call of Duty experience.

Fan favourite Gun Game is getting its Cold War debut too, which has you rotating through a set of 20 pre-determined weapons in a free-for-all format. There's a bundle of other multiplayer modes available for free, like Gunfight Blueprints and Face Off.

To top it all off, there's double XP and double weapon XP for both paid and free players from 10 am PT 26 February to 10 am PT 1 March. And the free access week tempts you into buying the full thing, it'll carry over any progress you gained too.