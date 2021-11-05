Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges guide

Want to know more about the camo challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard? While you may be working your way through the campaign before setting foot into the multiplayer modes, you might want to know what challenges await you when you get there.
Vanguard lets you spruce up the appearance of your weapons by completing camo challenges in both regular multiplayer and Zombies, this time around. So without further ado, here's what we've found out about Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges so far.
Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer camo challenges
As well as the individual challenges to unlock camos on your favourite weapons, you can unlock mastery camos by completing the goals below.
Multiplayer mastery camos
- Gold: Complete all weapon camo challenges for any weapon
- Diamond: Unlock the Gold Camo for every gun in a weapon class
- Atomic: Unlock the Diamond Camo for all weapon classes
|Category
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Predatory Ambition
|Get 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 multikills.
|Charter/Heatwave/Dead Ivy/Creek/Abstract/Moss/ Seedspitter/Landlocked/ Mistmaker/Sunsetter
|Pack Tactics
|Get 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/ 320/360/400 eliminations
|The Depths/Osprey/Tributaries/ Candybar/Reptilia/Snakebit/Low Foliage/Sandspout/ Winter’s Blood/Brackish
|Surgical
|Get 20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100 headshots
|Wildwood/Drought/Flashbang/ Bitter Cold/Riverdog/Rustbelt/ Fungus/Termite/Quarry/ Selva
|Reptilian
|Get 5 kills without dying 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 times.
|Slow Crawl/Verdant/Swarmer/ Chlorine/Stoplight/Eroded/ Bedrock/Dark Scale/Ironrot/ Dormant
|Deadeye
|Get 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 long range kills.
|Mosaic/Speckled Green/Metro/Frozen Glass/Red Ruin/Drivepoint/ Desert Tree/Autumn/Embersmoke/ Verdure
|Category
|Challenge
|Rewards
|Wildcat
|Get 25/50/75/100/125/150/175/200/ 225/250 eliminations with 10 attachments equipped.
|Bosk/Iceberg/Papertrail/Blood Pact/Stratosphere/Gamehunter/ Snow Cat/Cheetah/Exotic Killer/Fashionista
|Berserker
|Get 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 point blank kills.
|Gamma Frog/Crypsis/Arid/Hole Digger/ Takeover/Overhang/Emergent Layer/Cold Plunge/Polluted/ Phantasmal
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges
We only know what the mastery camos are for Zombies so far. I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as I have the details.
Zombies mastery camos
- Golden Viper: Unlock ten weapon camos in Zombies
- Plague Diamond: Unlock the Golden Viper camo for every gun in a weapon class
- Dark Aether: Unlock the Plague Diamond camo for every weapon class in Zombies