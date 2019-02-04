Call of Duty and Dead Space director opens a new 2K Games studio

A new 2K studio is opening up in Silicon Valley, Take-Two Interactive announced today, led by Sledgehammer Games co-founder and former Visceral Games director Michael Condrey. The team is working on an unannounced project, though Take-Two is quick to note Condrey’s shooter credentials, specifically the Call of Duty series and Dead Space.

As studio head of Sledgehammer Games, Condrey was the director for Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare and, most recently, Call of Duty: WWII, while at Visceral he led development on Dead Space.

“Great games come from the passion of a team driven by the pursuit of quality and the empowerment of an independent studio model,” said Condrey. “2K’s studios have creative and technical autonomy, backed by a world-class infrastructure of support, and that offers the perfect recipe to build a new studio and craft experiences that will lead the next generation of gaming for fans everywhere.”

The new studio, which has yet to be given a name, will have “creative freedom to develop the studio’s vision and long-term projects,” Take-Two added.