Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc DLC detailed in new trailer

Call of Duty: Kevin Spacey will get its first DLC pack "soon" in the form of Havoc. It'll come with all the usual stuff, including four new maps, new weapons and airbourne, exoskeleton-wearing zombies. The trailer above discusses all the additions in detail, accompanied by very serious music and footage of things being shot at.

The maps are bluntly named, as is the Call of Duty tradition, with Sideshow taking place in a fairground, Drift taking part in a snowy village, Core taking place in an area featuring a core and Urban taking place in an urban area. The new zombies horde mode alters the template with exoskeletons, meaning zombies will be able to double jump, making it easier for them to chew your face off. But then, you'll be able to double jump away, so better luck next time zombies.

While the DLC is releasing for Xbox later this month, a release date for PC is yet to be announced.