Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare DLC trailer shows yet more zombies

The story so far:
- Somebody thought it would be a good idea to put zombies into robotic exoskeletons, I guess?
- Are they even zombies, or is this some "infection" bullcrap?
- Things went bad, probably.
- Look, I'll level with you, the last Call of Duty I played was Modern Warfare 2.
- That didn't even have zombies. It had these co-op missions that were actually pretty cool.
- Anyway, now here's John Malkovich, Rose McGowan, Bill Paxton and Other Guy.
- This is the second episode of their adventures. It comes as part of the Ascendance DLC.
- I dunno, maybe even John Malkovich isn't enough to persuade you to enter into an episodic sideshow of additional paid-for content.
- On the other hand, Left 4 Dead doesn't have zombies in robotic exoskeletons.
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Ascendance DLC is out at some point in the future, after a short period of Xbox timed exclusivity.