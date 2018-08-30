Bungie may have accidentally fixed Destiny 2's matchmaking, but a lot of players preferred it bugged

Update 2: Bungie addressed these quickplay concerns in its latest This Week At Bungie blog post, affirming that no matchmaking changes were intentionally made in this week's update and that skill-based matchmaking will not be in quickplay when Forsaken launches on Tuesday. Here's the full blurb:

Since the Year 2 deployment on Tuesday, we’ve seen reports that matchmaking time in the Crucible may be taking longer than usual. While no deliberate changes to matchmaking were deployed in Update 2.0, we have been investigating this issue.

We are planning to deploy a fix that we hope will increase the speed of matchmaking queues. As our investigation continues, please stay tuned to @BungieHelp for updates on our progress.

Upon the launch of Forsaken, skill matching will work in the same manner it has in recent weeks (i.e., no skill-based matchmaking). In the near future, we will preview any planned improvements to matchmaking in Crucible Labs first, so we can tune that experience collaboratively. As always, our commitment remains to communicate all changes to the competitive ecosystem in advance right here on bungie.net.

Update: Bungie says it is looking into PvP queue times, confirming that something is indeed up with quickplay:

We are actively investigating longer than usual matchmaking times for the Quickplay Crucible playlist. Please stay tuned for updates on our progress.August 30, 2018

Original story:

Last month, Bungie accidentally disabled skill-based matchmaking for Destiny 2's quickplay PvP mode, inadvertently creating more chaotic matches that value speed over balance. It wasn't an intentional change, but Bungie agreed to "take no immediate action" and watch how things played out. And they played out quite well: quickplay was a mess, many agreed, but it was a fun mess. However, following yesterday's pre-Forsaken update, the same quickplay proponents are suspicious that skill-based matchmaking has returned to ruin their fun.

Several prominent Destiny 2 PvP streamers and YouTubers are reporting dramatically longer quickplay queue times, which is a textbook symptom of skill-based matchmaking. And with the wild peaks and troughs seemingly evened out, many say quickplay has also been more sluggish, with most matches being called due to time before a team can reach the score cap. The Destiny subreddit is overflowing with similar stories, and while I've only been able to play a few matches since the update, I've also noticed this sluggishness myself.

I really think that the longer respawns ruins the Quickplay experience. Yeah you would have people spawning right in front of you that you just killed BUT...THAT WAS THE FUN OF IT AND IT ALLOWED PLAYERS TO MAKE CRAZY PLAYS AND IT’S GONE AND SLOWED DOWN AND BORINGAugust 29, 2018

Bungie community manager DMG04 addressed the situation on Twitter , insisting "no changes were intentionally deployed" in the update and adding that Bungie is "looking into" the perceived slowdown. "Whenever we purposefully alter the matchmaking ecosystem of the Crucible, we'll talk to you about it, as we have been."

Destiny's relationship with skill-based matchmaking has been thorny ever since the Taken King expansion for the original game, when Bungie added skill-based matchmaking to all PvP modes without telling players . Queue times ballooned and matches slowed down, so suffice it to say people noticed the change. Bungie eventually promised to be more transparent about future changes.