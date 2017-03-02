Popular

Bundle Stars' 'Dollar Ultra Bundle' packages 46 games for just $1

That's a lot of games for one dollar.

If you've got $1, Bundle Stars has a package of 46 videogames it would like to sell you: The Dollar Ultra Bundle, featuring "everything from sci-fi space runners and immersive RPG to flesh-eating zombies and turbo-charged pugs," with individual Steam keys for all of them. 

Here's what you get:

  • Turbo Pug
  • Spikit
  • Super Mega Neo Pug
  • Catch a Falling Star
  • Turbo Pug DX
  • Stone Age Wars
  • Freebie
  • Germ Wars
  • Turbo Pug 3D
  • Flesh Eaters
  • Laraan
  • Super Mustache
  • Terra Incognita ~ Chapter One: The Descendant
  • Monster Puzzle
  • Tinboy
  • Warriors of Vilvatikta
  • Final Quest
  • Drayt Empire
  • Shape Shifter
  • Star Chronicles: Delta Quadrant
  • Hyper color ball
  • Super Space Pug
  • Cosmic Dust & Rust
  • The Tower Of Elements
  • Town of Night
  • Kivi, Toilet and Shotgun
  • Lup
  • Calcu-Late
  • Star Fields
  • $1 Ride
  • Clergy Splode
  • Deep Space Dash
  • Escape Machines
  • New kind of adventure
  • Star Drifter
  • Neon Hardcorps
  • Stellar 2D
  • Eaten Alive
  • Ampersand
  • Drive Megapolis
  • Joana's Life
  • OR
  • Final Quest II
  • Project Druid - 2D Labyrinth Explorer
  • The Land of Dasthir
  • Midnight Carnival

No, it's not a collection of the year's biggest mega-hits, but it's 46 games for a buck. You literally cannot buy a decent bag of chips for that price (at least not where I come from), and the great thing about big indie bundles is that you never know when you're going to stub your toe on a hidden gem. Laraan looks like it could be interesting, and Joana's Life seems promisingly creepy. And look at all those pugs!   

Hey, it's a dollar. 

The Dollar Ultra Bundle is live now and will be available until March 13.

