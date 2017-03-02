Bundle Stars' 'Dollar Ultra Bundle' packages 46 games for just $1

If you've got $1, Bundle Stars has a package of 46 videogames it would like to sell you: The Dollar Ultra Bundle, featuring "everything from sci-fi space runners and immersive RPG to flesh-eating zombies and turbo-charged pugs," with individual Steam keys for all of them.
Here's what you get:
- Turbo Pug
- Spikit
- Super Mega Neo Pug
- Catch a Falling Star
- Turbo Pug DX
- Stone Age Wars
- Freebie
- Germ Wars
- Turbo Pug 3D
- Flesh Eaters
- Laraan
- Super Mustache
- Terra Incognita ~ Chapter One: The Descendant
- Monster Puzzle
- Tinboy
- Warriors of Vilvatikta
- Final Quest
- Drayt Empire
- Shape Shifter
- Star Chronicles: Delta Quadrant
- Hyper color ball
- Super Space Pug
- Cosmic Dust & Rust
- The Tower Of Elements
- Town of Night
- Kivi, Toilet and Shotgun
- Lup
- Calcu-Late
- Star Fields
- $1 Ride
- Clergy Splode
- Deep Space Dash
- Escape Machines
- New kind of adventure
- Star Drifter
- Neon Hardcorps
- Stellar 2D
- Eaten Alive
- Ampersand
- Drive Megapolis
- Joana's Life
- OR
- Final Quest II
- Project Druid - 2D Labyrinth Explorer
- The Land of Dasthir
- Midnight Carnival
No, it's not a collection of the year's biggest mega-hits, but it's 46 games for a buck. You literally cannot buy a decent bag of chips for that price (at least not where I come from), and the great thing about big indie bundles is that you never know when you're going to stub your toe on a hidden gem. Laraan looks like it could be interesting, and Joana's Life seems promisingly creepy. And look at all those pugs!
Hey, it's a dollar.
The Dollar Ultra Bundle is live now and will be available until March 13.
