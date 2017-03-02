Bundle Stars' 'Dollar Ultra Bundle' packages 46 games for just $1

If you've got $1, Bundle Stars has a package of 46 videogames it would like to sell you: The Dollar Ultra Bundle, featuring "everything from sci-fi space runners and immersive RPG to flesh-eating zombies and turbo-charged pugs," with individual Steam keys for all of them.

Here's what you get:

Turbo Pug

Spikit

Super Mega Neo Pug

Catch a Falling Star

Turbo Pug DX

Stone Age Wars

Freebie

Germ Wars

Turbo Pug 3D

Flesh Eaters

Laraan

Super Mustache

Terra Incognita ~ Chapter One: The Descendant

Monster Puzzle

Tinboy

Warriors of Vilvatikta

Final Quest

Drayt Empire

Shape Shifter

Star Chronicles: Delta Quadrant

Hyper color ball

Super Space Pug

Cosmic Dust & Rust

The Tower Of Elements

Town of Night

Kivi, Toilet and Shotgun

Lup

Calcu-Late

Star Fields

$1 Ride

Clergy Splode

Deep Space Dash

Escape Machines

New kind of adventure

Star Drifter

Neon Hardcorps

Stellar 2D

Eaten Alive

Ampersand

Drive Megapolis

Joana's Life

OR

Final Quest II

Project Druid - 2D Labyrinth Explorer

The Land of Dasthir

Midnight Carnival

No, it's not a collection of the year's biggest mega-hits, but it's 46 games for a buck. You literally cannot buy a decent bag of chips for that price (at least not where I come from), and the great thing about big indie bundles is that you never know when you're going to stub your toe on a hidden gem. Laraan looks like it could be interesting, and Joana's Life seems promisingly creepy. And look at all those pugs!

Hey, it's a dollar.

The Dollar Ultra Bundle is live now and will be available until March 13.