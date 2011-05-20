Popular

Bulletstorm Gun Sonata DLC out now

By

Bulletstorm firekick

The first slice of Bulletstorm DLC hit the consoles over a month ago, but Bulletstorm fans can now finally get hold of the pack on PC. The Gun Sonata pack for Bulletstorm is now available to buy for $9.99. It adds three new Anarchy survival multiplayer maps, Hotel Elysium, Villa and Sewers, and two new levels for Echoes mode, Guns of Stygia and Crash Site. If you fancy giving Bulletstorm a go then there's a demo available on Steam . You can get our verdict on the game in our Bulletstorm review .

