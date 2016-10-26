Built-in game streaming is coming to Windows 10

Microsoft has unveiled plans to offer built-in videogame streaming in Windows 10. It won't come through Twitch, though, but rather with Beam, "an innovative and interactive livestreaming service" the company acquired in August. As reported by Ars Technica, the option will be added to the "game bar" that's already a part of Windows 10 Xbox app.

Beam promises two big advantages over other livestreaming applications: Very low latency, which improves the interactivity between streamers and audiences, and "experience point" rewards for viewers that can be used on things like customization options or streamer voting.

"By bringing Beam to Xbox, we’re creating more interactive gaming experiences for both the player and the viewer on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, allowing you to watch live game streams and give you the ability to interact in real time with broadcasters," Microsoft said on the Xbox Wire. "Best of all, Beam technology will be built right into Windows 10 and Xbox One, so anyone can become a game broadcaster."

We're not exactly drowning in detail here, but the Xbox Wire post does state that the Beam service will work with "any game," so it's not just for cross-play releases. But it also sounds like it will be a Windows 10-only affair, which at least for now would exclude an awful lot of gamers. That could be a real sticking point: Simplicity and smoothness are great, but I can't imagine that it will be enough to convince streamers to leave behind a large chunk of their potential audiences.

More information will no doubt be released as the update approaches, but for now you can find out more about how the Beam service works at beam.pro.