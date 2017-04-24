Build of the week: a Star Trek shuttle

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

I’m not a walking Star Trek encyclopedia (though I'm not a horrible captain either), so when I asked the experts in the office whether or not anyone would recognize Stefan Ulrich’s latest case mod I was surprised they found it funny.

Wes explained that space shuttles in Star Trek are more often the source of a problem than the means of escaping one. It’s appropriate for a case mod, really, because as much as we all love a well-oiled PC, they can be fickle beasts. For every immersive world, there's a blue screen or Windows update or hardware failure to sabotage our fun—which is also part of the fun, too.

Dorky in-jokes aside, with this build Ulrich continues to demonstrate why he’s a master of the case-modding craft. In the making-of video below, you can watch him cut, plaster, and screw his way from nothing to a beautifully sculpted space shuttle.

For more pictures and other projects, check out Random Design’s website or their Facebook page .

USS Dragon-1 components:

Mobo: MSI Z270 Gaming M7

GPU: MSI GTX 980 Ti Lightning

CPU: Intel i7 6700K

RAM: HyperX Predator 32GB DDR4

SSD: HyperX Savage 240GB

PSU: Enermax Revolution SFX 650W

Fans: Enermax D.F. Vegas

