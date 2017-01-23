Build of the week: a Dalek from Doctor Who

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.
Stefan Ulrich, a modder from Germany we’ve featured , is back with his most ambitious custom build yet. Look on his work, ye mighty, and despair, because this damn Dalek is excellent. If you’re unfamiliar, Daleks are a hyper aggressive alien species and some of the longest running antagonists on the classic British sci-fi series, Doctor Who. It’s not just a physical replica of a Dalek either. Ulrich made sure this build could work as a stand-in on the show, if necessary.
The Dalek nozzle contains a motion sensor, and if it’s activated it’ll spit out one of . Coupled with a few motors that rotate the head and lift and lower the nozzle, the mod is as capable as any cheap British sci-fi prop. LEDs complete the illusion, illuminating the weapon and body in waves of intense blue light, and if you open the sucker up and you won’t just find a PC, but also a replica of the tiny, tentacled Dalek alien. Disgusting! I mean that in a good way, of course.
For more pictures and information from the process, check out Ulrich’s .
Dalek components:
Mobo: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS VIII Formular
GPU: 2x ASUS Geforce GTX 1070 Strix 8G Gaming
CPU: Intel i7-6700K
Memory: 16GB Avexir Raiden 3000Mhz (4x4GB)
HDD: Seagate FireCuda ST2000DX
SSD: V-color VLM 100 m.2 120GB
Water cooling parts: Thermaltake
Attitude: terrible