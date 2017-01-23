Popular

Build of the week: a Dalek from Doctor Who

By

EXTERMINATE CRYSIS! EXTERMINATE CRYSIS!

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities. 

Stefan Ulrich, a modder from Germany we’ve featured a few times before, is back with his most ambitious custom build yet. Look on his work, ye mighty, and despair, because this damn Dalek is excellent. If you’re unfamiliar, Daleks are a hyper aggressive alien species and some of the longest running antagonists on the classic British sci-fi series, Doctor Who. It’s not just a physical replica of a Dalek either. Ulrich made sure this build could work as a stand-in on the show, if necessary. 

The Dalek nozzle contains a motion sensor, and if it’s activated it’ll spit out one of a few classic lines. Coupled with a few motors that rotate the head and lift and lower the nozzle, the mod is as capable as any cheap British sci-fi prop. LEDs complete the illusion, illuminating the weapon and body in waves of intense blue light, and if you open the sucker up and you won’t just find a PC, but also a replica of the tiny, tentacled Dalek alien. Disgusting! I mean that in a good way, of course. 

For more pictures and information from the process, check out Ulrich’s official build log

Dalek components:

Mobo: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS VIII Formular
GPU: 2x ASUS Geforce GTX 1070 Strix 8G Gaming
CPU: Intel i7-6700K
Memory: 16GB Avexir Raiden 3000Mhz (4x4GB)
HDD: Seagate FireCuda ST2000DX
SSD: V-color VLM 100 m.2 120GB
Water cooling parts: Thermaltake
Attitude: terrible

Image 1 of 24

Image 2 of 24

Image 3 of 24

Image 4 of 24

Image 5 of 24

Image 6 of 24

Image 7 of 24

Image 8 of 24

Image 9 of 24

Image 10 of 24

Image 11 of 24

Image 12 of 24

Image 13 of 24

Image 14 of 24

Image 15 of 24

Image 16 of 24

Image 17 of 24

Image 18 of 24

Image 19 of 24

Image 20 of 24

Image 21 of 24

Image 22 of 24

Image 23 of 24

Image 24 of 24

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments