Borderlands 3 update nerfs FL4K again, fixes Moze's broken grenade build

(Image credit: Gearbox Software/2K Games)

A week after nerfing Borderlands 3's vault hunter FL4K, Gearbox has decided the robot is still too powerful, and has reworked its Leave No Trace skill, which has a chance to return ammo to the player's magazine when they land a critical hit. It was "returning much more ammo than intended," Gearbox said in a Reddit post, and it has therefore added a two-second cooldown to limit the ammo you can get back.

In better news for FL4K mains the Rakk Attack ability, which summons two flying creatures to dive bomb enemies, and Barbaric Yawp, which increases all pet bonuses, have both been buffed. Rakk Attack now has a 100% chance to inflict a status effect on enemies as well as dealing damage, while Barbaric Yawp's stat bonus has been doubled.

Commenters on the Reddit post aren't pleased with the Leave No Trace change, calling it "lazy", and arguing that the skill is now "basically worthless". One commenter said: "Is there any point to waiting 2 seconds for a 36% chance to get back one round of ammunition instead of just, you know...reloading? The nerf to Leave No Trace is baffling, I figured they were just gonna change its interaction with multi-pellet weapons."

FL4K isn't the only character that came in for changes in the latest patch—one of demolition expert Moze's most broken builds has been fixed, removing the ability to chuck an unlimited number of grenades. Previously, you could craft the infinite grenade build using the Means of Destruction skill, which gave you a small chance of recovering a grenade whenever you dealt splash damage. That skill now has a two-second cooldown, limiting your spamming power.

The patch also rebalanced the Gigamind, Katagawa Ball, and Billy the Anointed boss battles and fixed a number of bugs. You can read the full patch notes here.

