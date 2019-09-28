Borderlands 3 patch buffs Zane, nerfs FL4K

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

The latest Borderlands 3 patch has made vault hunter Zane much more powerful by boosting the damage of his skills by as much as 75%.

Gearbox said Zane's tools added utility, but struggled at higher levels. The update is designed to change that: Zane's Digi-Clone, a digital copy of himself that hangs around for 15 seconds, will now deal 38% more damage, and Zane's drone now deals 50% more damage. Its drone rocket damage has been increased by the same amount, and its Almighty Ordnance Rockets now deal a whopping 75% more damage. All in all, it gives Zane far more firepower.

The update also nerfed Amara's Guardian Angel, reducing its health restoration from 100% to 50%. The robot FL4K also comes in for a nerf: its Guerrillas in the Mist skill bonuses "greatly outweighed its penalty to the base skill" in its current state, Gearbox said. The result is that the skill's duration has been reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds, and its critical damage bonus has been lowered from 50% to 25%.

The patch also made significant changes to weapons: Gearbox has boosted the critical damage and fire rate of sniper rifles to make them more viable, increased the damage of some pistols to bring them in line with the powerful Jakobs and Torgue pistols, and boosted both the damage and fire rate for all Maliwan weapons. You can read the full list of changes here.

Thanks, Kotaku.