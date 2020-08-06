Borderlands 3 is free to play for the weekend on Steam and Stadia

Borderlands 3 is going free for the weekend on Steam. Until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on August 10, the curious but unconvinced will have unrestricted access to the complete game, and if you decide to spring for it at any point during or after the freebie, any progress or loot you've earned will carry over.

It's also on sale on Steam for 50 percent off all three editions of the game—the standard, the Digital Deluxe, and the Super Deluxe—so if you're feeling the inclination to spend some money, this isn't a bad time to do it.

The Borderlands 3 free weekend is also available on Stadia and consoles, if that's your thing, although the ending times are different for some reason. The full schedule is below, and for more free games to play, don't miss our ongoing roundup of all the free games you can grab right now.