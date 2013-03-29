Gearbox details Borderlands 2 level, ammo, and inventory increase update

Gearbox has posted a list of what to expect in an upcoming free update for Borderlands 2 that prepares Pandora for its incoming Ultimate Vault Hunter DLC and a level cap increase to 61. Somewhat confusingly, a new Ultimate Vault Hunter mode will arrive in the patch everyone gets, but the similarly titled $5 DLC is where the extra levels, skill points, and weapons all reside.

Here's Gearbox's breakdown:

Changes in 4/2 Software Update (Free)



Adds new items to the Black Market: One additional ammo upgrade for each ammo type at 50 Eridium each. Two more backpack storage space upgrades at 50 and 100 Eridium respectively. Two more bank storage space upgrades at 50 and 100 Eridium respectively.



Increases the maximum amount of Eridium players can hold from 99 to 500.



Adds a new playthrough balanced for top-tier play: Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.



Various bug fixes.



Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack (Free with Season Pass or $5 separately)



Raises level cap to 61, allowing characters to gain 11 additional levels.



Characters gain a skill point with every level from 51 to 61, for a total of 11 more skill points.



Powerful new "Ancient" E-Tech relics and rare Pearlscent-grade weapons can be picked up in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.



Gearbox also delved into the specifics of Ultimate Vault Hunter mode in a separate post :



Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode is unlocked for a character once they have completed the main story missions in True Vault Hunter Mode and reached level 50.



Unlike other playthroughs, Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode can be replayed multiple times with players able to reset their overall mission progress at any time from the Main Menu.



No more tutorial missions—characters in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode begin in Southern Shelf with the "Cleaning Up the Berg" mission.



While playing in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, enemies and bosses will scale according to the player's current level or, if playing with others, the highest-level player in that party.



Gameplay changes in UVHM: Enemy health generally increased 4x. Enemies now have a moderate amount of health regeneration. Increased duration of slag damage multiplier effect. Upped the damage that slagged enemies take from 2x to 3x. Weapon swap speed increased to better facilitate slag use. Enemies now more likely to drop ammo. Loot Midgets are now "Legendary Loot Midgets" that can drop Legendary and other top-tier gear.



Both the free patch and the DLC releases on April 2. The next DLC hits one month later, when that scary Krieg guy will jump down from his hiding spot and rip everyone's arms off.