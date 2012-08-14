Borderlands 2 trailer features Handsome Jack's massive chin, robotic armoury, robot army

A new Borderlands 2 trailer is upon us. It finds the deluded villain, Handsome Jack, addressing the people of Pandora as their "hero" before sneering at the Borderlands 2's actual heroes, the four new playable vault hunters, the Gunzerker, the Siren, the Commando and the Assassin. He insists they couldn't possibly have enough guns to take him down - cue sweeping shots of a vast armoury of randomly generated firearms and some swift backtracking from Handsome Jack. Will these super-villains never learn?

Borderlands 2 is shaping up to be as colourful as the original and caused some controversy earlier today due to comments a developer made regarding its "girlfriend mode". Borderlands 2 will be released in September.