Borderlands 2 introduces Mr. Torgue and his Campaign of Carnage

Details of Borderlands 2's second DLC have come to light - and when I say 'come to light', I mean 'exploded over the internet like a rocket hitting a skag's backside'. That's because Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage revolves around the mysterious Mr. Torgue, who's so proud of his unfailingly explosive arsenal that he puts his name on every one. (His name being 'Torgue'.) Due next week - November 20th - the expansion adds new guns, characters, missions and even a brand new vault. Being a vault hunter myself, I can't be getting enough of those things.

Rumours about Mr. Torgue and his Carnagey Campaign have been doing the rounds for a while now, but Gearbox finally confirmed them via Twitter. Or rather, Mr. Torgue himself did , in all caps, on his own account. What an angry, angry man. Thankfully Gearbox were around later to elaborate further :

"This story-driven expansion challenges players to conquer all that the titular Mr. Torgue has waiting in his newly-constructed Badass Crater of Badassitude, complete with a new storyline, new areas and environments, new bosses, new guns, new character customizations and more. In addition, Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage features appearances from fan-favorite characters like Tiny Tina and Mad Moxxi!"

There's an inevitable DLC trailer here , but it hardly seemed worth posting as it's only 35 seconds long. So here's a walkthrough video courtesy of Gamespot. Warning: contains spoilers. Further warning: it's sixteen freaking minutes long. Mr Torque's Campaign of Carnage is out November 20th, for $9.99.