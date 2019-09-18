Bloodlines 2's third faction is run by an undead criminal kingpin

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is now halfway through its introduction of Seattle's undead factions. The Pioneers and Camarilla have had their turn, and now we're getting to meet the Baron and his ragtag group of shady agents.

The Baron apparently runs Seattle's criminal underworld, but he's rarely seen. While some vampires are a bit snooty, the Baron recruits anyone willing to do dirty jobs, hiring Thinbloods—like the player character—ghouls and humans, not just full-blood vampires.

You'll be able to take work from all the factions of Seattle, manipulate them into fighting each other or pledge allegiance to one. If you work for the Baron, expect to rise through the ranks quickly, though Hardsuit Labs warns that the jobs won't be very glamorous.

Appropriately, the faction's stronghold, which you can see below, is pretty unassuming. It's certainly not where you'd expect to find the heart of an undead criminal empire. There are no coffins stuffed with cash anywhere.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

With two factions left, there's still time for speculation. The Camarilla's opposition, the Sabbat, was almost wiped in the tabletop game, though they're still around and could potentially make an appearance in Seattle. Then there are the Anarchs, the splintered, rebellious sect that the Brujah belong to. We already know that the Brujah of Seattle are connected to failed Anarch movements in the city, so it seems like a pretty safe bet that the faction still has a presence.

What factions are you lot expecting to show up?

Bloodlines 2 is due out in March 2020.