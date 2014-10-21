BlizzCon 2014 will close with a Metallica concert

Blizzard has announced that Metallica, the ageing rockmeisters who threatened to sue the internet into oblivion for downloading their riffage on Napster, will perform the closing concert at BlizzCon 2014. Needless to say, my unironic 1992 mullet and I are extremely excited.

As you're probably aware, BlizzCon is an annual celebration of all things Blizzard, during which fans of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Hearthstone get together to watch and take part in panels, interviews, cosplay contents, tournaments, and all the other kinds of stuff you'd expect from a weekend-long gaming blowout. And when the 2014 edition of said blowout wraps up, attendees will be treated to a closing concert featuring the silky smooth stylings of Metallica.

If you can't be there in person, you can still enjoy the fine musical craftsmanship of James, Lars, whatshisface, and the new guy by way of the BlizzCon "Virtual Ticket." For $40, a V-ticket includes streaming access to all BlizzCon content, in-game items, and of course the Metallica show.

Is this cool? I honestly don't know anymore. Metallica used to put on an absolutely killer live show but that was the mid-90s, and when I watched the band's performance at this year's Grammys I mostly felt a sense of vague embarrassment about the whole thing. How did we get from "Metal up your ass" to this?

Anyway, hope it rocks, and being somewhat more serious about it for a moment, I expect it will—there are few bands with a more commanding stage presence than Metallica. BlizzCon 2014 happens at the Anahein Convention Center in California on November 7 and 8.