Blizzard World, the Overwatch theme park map, will go live next week

After two months on the PTR, the grand opening of Blizzard World is just one week away: Blizzard announced today that the Overwatch assault/payload hybrid map modeled after a fictional theme park will be ready on January 23.

Epic memories can only be made in an epic world... So, grab a ticket & join us for the GRAND OPENING of Blizzard World!Your adventure begins January 23 🎟️ https://t.co/PHG4qA7dfP pic.twitter.com/5W2o73qElcJanuary 17, 2018

Unveiled during last year's BlizzCon, Blizzard World is a Disney-flavored cornucopia of fun that features elements of all of Blizzard's best-known games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, Hearthstone, Vikings, and Blackthorne. (Okay, probably not Blackthorne, but it would be cool to see it thrown in somewhere.)

I wouldn't be surprised to see a fresh trailer come our way some time prior to the launch but for now, the rollout date is all we've got. So take a minute instead to catch up with the first week of the Overwatch League—we've got a look at the best plays of week one right here—or refresh your memory with the Blizzard World announcement trailer below.