Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime says Trump travel ban is 'troubling'

Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime has become the latest voice in the chorus of game industry opposition to Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and travelers from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Syria. In an email sent to Blizzard employees, Morhaime described the travel ban as "troubling," and vowed that the company would make a priority of supporting any employees affected by it.

Morhaime's email in full:

"A number of you have reached out to me about the recent U.S. executive order banning refugees and barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. I share the concerns that many of you, and many within our industry, have expressed.

The executive order issued on Friday directly affected a small number of our employees and their families, and supporting them is a priority for us. Our HR and Legal teams are in touch with those impacted and are providing travel guidance as well as legal assistance and further counseling as needed. If you need to talk to anyone about the impact of the order, please reach out to your HR partner. We’ll monitor the situation, and others, for further developments so we can continue to provide resources and support.

The executive order strikes an incredibly sharp contrast with the values on which our company was founded. We are, and will always be, a company that strives for inclusion, embraces diversity, and treats one another with respect. This is the very foundation of what makes not just our company—but America—great, which is why I am so troubled by these actions. Regardless of where you are from or what your religious beliefs are, our strength is in our diversity.

As always, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me directly.

-Mike"

The email came in the wake of efforts by indie developers including Cardboard Computer, Vlambeer, Polytron, and Ink Stories to raise funds for the ACLU in support of opposition to the travel ban. Earlier today, publisher Devolver Digital got involved as well, offering to demo games from developers who have been caught up in the ban at its "Devolver Underground" location at GDC.