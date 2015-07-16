Blizzard aims to reduce WoW queues with PvP Mercenary Mode

Waiting in long lines to enter Ashran or unrated Battlegrounds will soon be a thing of the past, if Blizzard's plan for World of Warcraft's new PvP Mercenary Mode works out. It's a diabolically simple idea: If there's a long wait to get into the fight on behalf of your faction, you'll be able to dress up as an enemy player and go to work for the bad guys.

"When you compete as a mercenary, you’ll still earn all the same rewards you would have by winning or losing as your own faction (with the exception of faction-specific achievements). You’ll also have your race automatically changed into one appropriate for the opposite faction while you’re still inside the Battleground or Ashran," Blizzard explained. "Perhaps most importantly, however, you’ll experience much shorter queue times, as our matchmaking system will be able to fill up groups much quicker!"

To be clear, switching teams will be entirely optional. The opportunity to swap colors will be presented by agents of the opposing faction, who will appear in either Stormshield or Warspear when wait times get too long. That will allow truly dedicated members of the Horde or Alliance to stick it out, rather than having to go to work for their hated enemies

PvP Mercenary Mode will be added to World of Warcraft in an upcoming patch. There's no date yet, but testing is expected to begin on the Public Test Realm in the near future.