BioShock Infinite's first DLC might feature a companion other than Elizabeth

We created a wishlist of things we'd like to see in BioShock Infinite's three, planned story DLCs. Among them was the opportunity to play as someone other than Booker. While we have no confirmation of whether or not that will be the case, a LinkedIn posting spotted by CvgWorld suggests that we'll be meeting an alternate partner in crime, at the least.

The posting is from 2K animator Michael Shahan, and says that he's working on "animation and R&D for a new AI companion character" in "BioShock Infinite DLC 1." So it seems Elizabeth won't reprise her role as our revival specialist and money/ammo dispenser in the upcoming DLC. Or, perhaps, we'll travel with her again, but with a third character joining our reality-bending band.

We still don't have a release date or any plot details about these DLCs, but we're looking forward to seeing how Irrational can expand on Infinite's infinite story possibilities, and we've already laid out some reasonable suggestions about what we'd like to see next.